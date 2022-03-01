Ukraine Crisis: Russia Attacks TV Tower in Kyiv

Russian troops attacked the main television (TV) tower in Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Tuesday.

At least five persons have been killed and five others have been injured in the attack.

Right after the attack, TV channels across the country stopped broadcasting.

A blast was heard around Kyiv and smoke was seen rising in Babi Yar district.

Earlier, Russia had issued a warning that it would strike Kyiv's security service head quarter with ‘high-precision weapons’.

Moscow had then issued warnings for people living near the towers to evacuate their homes for safety.

Meanwhile, the second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine is slated to be held on March 2. Both the sides decided to meet again after the first round of talks produced no concrete results. The first round of talks held in the border town of Gomel in Belarus on Monday reportedly lasted for nearly five hours.