Ukraine Crisis: Russian Forces Seize Control of Kherson

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis which has entered eighth day on Thursday, Russian forces have seized control of the key southern Ukrainian city of Kherson after taking control of the local council building.

The bombing of the Ukrainian cities has also prompted one million refugees to leave the country.

Russian forces had surrounded Kherson, a strategically important city on an inlet from the Black Sea with a population of nearly 300,000, for several days.

Moreover, explosions have been reported from the capital Kyiv during the early hours of Thursday. Air raid alerts were sounded in 15 cities of Ukraine including Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, Mykolaiv, Lviv, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernihiv and Chernihiv Oblast, Volyn Oblast, Cherkasy Oblast, Kirovohrad Oblast, Poltava Oblast, Khmelnytskyi Oblast, Zaporizhzhia and Odesa.

Meanwhile, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly voted to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday with 141 nations voting in favour of the move and five nations against it, with 35 countries, including India, abstaining from voting.

