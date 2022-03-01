Ukraine Crisis: Youtube Blocks Russian Channels RT, Spuntik Across Europe

YouTube has blocked Russian state-backed media outlets RT and Sputnik across Europe effective immediately "taking into account the ongoing war in Ukraine".

"We are blocking the YouTube channels of RT and Sputnik in the whole of Europe with immediate effect. Our systems need a little time before being fully operational. Our teams continue to monitor the situation around the clock to take swift action," YouTube said in an email to AFP.

Facebook took a similar decision yesterday by blocking content published by RT and Sputnik in Europe.

Both the media organizations are considered mouthpieces of Russian President Vladmir Putin's government.

Russia has also tried to order Facebook from fact checking and labelling of content put on four Russian state-owned media organisations. However, Facebook had said it has refused these demands.

Additionally, Twitter has also said that it would label tweets containing contents from the Russian state-controlled media and reduce their visibility.