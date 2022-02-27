Ukraine Crisis: Zelenskyy Moves International Court of Justice

Ukraine has moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the Russian military invasion and urged that Moscow must be held accountable for manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression.

Taking to twitter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, “Ukraine has submitted its application against Russia to the ICJ. Russia must be held accountable for manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression. We request an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activity now and expect trials to start next week.”

Earlier in the day, Zelensky said that his country is ready for peace talks with Russia but not in Belarus, which was a staging ground for Moscow's invasion.

His response after the Kremlin said that a Russian delegation had arrived in the Belarusian city of Homel for talks with Ukrainian officials.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities say that Russian troops have entered Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv and fighting is underway in the streets.