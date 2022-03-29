Ukraine, Russia To Start Fresh Round Of Peace Talks Today

Ukraine and Russia will start the next round of peace talks on Tuesday in the Turkish city of Istanbul, the Ukrainian government-run Ukrinform news agency reported on Monday.

Before the talks, which will start at 10.30 a.m. local time (0730 GMT) and be held behind closed doors, the members of the Ukrainian and Russian delegations will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the report said.

Earlier on Monday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba held a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, voicing appreciation to Turkey for hosting the meeting.

"I hope that under Turkish mediation leadership, these negotiations will bring results serving the interests of peace in Ukraine and our security," Kuleba tweeted.

The Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul on Monday, news reports said.

Ukrainian and Russian delegations have held three rounds of in-person negotiations, and the fourth session was a video conference.

(With Inputs from ANI)

