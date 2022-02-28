Ukraine to Sit for Talks with Russia “Without Preconditions”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has agreed to sit in talks with Russia “without preconditions”.

Zelenskyy said, “We agreed that the Ukrainian delegation would meet with the Russian delegation without preconditions on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, near the Pripyat River.”

On the other hand, President Vladimir Putin, denouncing the West’s “aggressive” actions and further escalating tensions said that he had commanded his defense minister and top military commander to place Russia’s nuclear forces on alert.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is set to hold a rare special emergency session of the UN General Assembly on the ongoing Ukraine crisis on Monday.

Later this week the council will vote on a resolution to “hold Russia accountable” for the violation of the UN charter.

French Ambassador Nicolas De Riviere announced that the Security Council will hold a meeting on Monday afternoon on the humanitarian impact of Russia's invasion.

As per sources, many as 352 Ukrainian civilians, including 14 children, have been killed during Russia’s invasion. It added that 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been wounded.

The Russian Defence Ministry however acknowledged that their soldiers have been killed and wounded, without giving any numbers.