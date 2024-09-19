Ukrainian Drone Strike Levels Russian Ammo Depot, Ignites Massive Fires

A Ukrainian drone attack overnight has severely damaged an ammunition depot in Toropets, a city in the western Russian region of Tver.
According to a source from Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), the attack resulted in a massive explosion, destroying a warehouse operated by the Russian defense ministry.
The targeted facility was reportedly housing Iskander and Tochka-U tactical missile systems, guided aerial bombs, and artillery ammunition. The explosion ignited large fires from debris, leading to the evacuation of local residents as a precautionary measure. Governor Igor Rudenya ordered a partial evacuation in the early hours of Wednesday.
In addition to the fires, earthquake monitors have detected seismic activity linked to the explosion. Ben Dando, a seismologist with the Norwegian seismology research foundation NORSAR, noted that sensors recorded seismic signals with a magnitude of 2.5 to 2.8 in northwest Russia, attributed to the drone attack.
Affected residents, including 11 children, have been relocated to Kunya and Velikiye Luki in the neighboring Pskov region. No injuries to civilians have been reported.
Governor Rudenya confirmed the evacuation and emphasized that multiple emergency service units are working to control the fires and maintain public order.
The Ukrainian security source revealed that such attacks are part of a “methodical” strategy to diminish Russia’s missile capabilities and indicated that further strikes on similar military targets are planned.
Toropets, situated approximately 300 miles from the Ukrainian border and 250 miles west of Moscow, has become a focal point in the ongoing conflict. Ukraine continues to urge its key allies, including the United States, to permit missile strikes deeper into Russian territory. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned NATO members that allowing Ukraine to use long-range missile systems could lead to direct conflict with Russia.