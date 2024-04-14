Underworld Don Amir Sarfaraz Linked to Sarabjit Singh's Death Shot Dead in Lahore

A Pakistani underworld don responsible for the killing of India's Sarabjit Singh in jail was allegedly assassinated by two unidentified individuals in Lahore on Sunday.
Amir Sarfraz, also known as Tamba, was reportedly targeted in a deliberate attack. Sarfraz had been implicated in an attack against Sarabjit Singh while in prison but was acquitted by a Pakistani court in 2018 due to insufficient evidence.
Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Punjab, had been sentenced to death on charges of espionage and alleged involvement in bomb blasts in Punjab province in 1990, claims contested vehemently by his family and Indian authorities, who maintain that he inadvertently strayed across the Indian-Pakistani border while farming.
After spending 23 years incarcerated in a Pakistani jail, Sarabjit Singh passed away in May 2013 at a hospital in Lahore following a cardiac arrest. He had been held in Kot Lakhpat jail before being attacked by fellow inmates, including Amir Sarfraz, shortly after the death of Afzal Guru in India.
Sustaining severe brain injuries from being struck with bricks by a group of prisoners, Sarabjit Singh was admitted to Jinnah Hospital in Lahore, where he later succumbed to his injuries. His body was subsequently repatriated to India.
Throughout Sarabjit Singh's lengthy imprisonment, his elder sister Dalbir Singh tirelessly campaigned for his release, considering him more a son than a brother. Following his death, she chose to share his story with the world through a Bollywood film featuring actors Randeep Hooda and Aishwarya Rai.