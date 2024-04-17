Unexpected Heavy Rain Paralyzes Dubai, Raises Climate Change Concerns

Dubai, known for its arid climate and scorching temperatures, was plunged into chaos on Tuesday as heavy rain battered the United Arab Emirates (UAE), causing widespread flooding and disrupting air travel. The unexpected deluge not only brought the bustling city to a standstill but also raised concerns about the growing impact of climate change on extreme weather events in the region.
Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest air hub for international passengers, was forced to divert numerous incoming flights due to the hazardous conditions caused by the heavy downpour. Despite typically welcoming over 100 flight arrivals in the evening, the airport experienced a rare suspension of arrivals followed by a gradual resumption, albeit with delays and cancellations.
Videos shared on social media depicted planes navigating flooded runways and vehicles partially submerged in the airport's parking lots. Key infrastructure, including flagship shopping centers like Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates, were inundated, along with at least one Dubai Metro station. Roads collapsed, residential areas were submerged, and reports emerged of leaks from roofs, doors, and windows in various households.
The impact of the storm extended beyond Dubai, with the entire UAE and neighboring Bahrain also experiencing flooding and chaos. Schools across the Emirates were closed, and further storms, including hail, are forecasted for today, leading authorities to extend remote working arrangements for government employees.
In Oman, where the storms initially struck, the devastation was particularly severe, resulting in the tragic deaths of 18 people, including children. Bahrain also faced flooding due to the storms. Both Oman and the UAE, hosts of the previous year's COP28 UN climate conference, have previously warned about the increased likelihood of flooding due to global warming.