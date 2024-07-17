Unrest in Bangladesh: Protests and Government Response Escalate

Masum Billah, Bangladesh
Protesting students in Bangladesh have declared a nationwide complete shutdown on Thursday in response to recent actions by law enforcement on various campuses. Asif Mahmud, a key coordinator of the movement, announced via Facebook that all establishments, except hospitals and emergency services, will remain closed, with only ambulance services allowed to operate.
The movement, focused on quota reform, urges widespread participation from students across educational institutions, backed by calls for support from guardians.
International Concern and Calls for Safety
The United Nations has voiced concerns over the safety of students involved in the quota reform movement. Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the Secretary-General, emphasized the universal right to peaceful protest and called on the Bangladeshi government to protect demonstrators from violence and threats.
University Closures Amidst Violence
Following violent protests resulting in six deaths, several major universities in Bangladesh, including Dhaka University, have suspended classes and closed dormitories indefinitely. The University Grants Commission has urged all universities, both public and private, to shut until further notice, marking a significant disruption amidst ongoing unrest.
Government Response and Judicial Probe
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed the nation, announcing a judicial probe into the recent killings during the protests and expressing confidence in an upcoming court verdict on the quota system. She condemned the violence and pledged support for the families of those killed, while vowing to identify and punish instigators of violence.
Amidst escalating tensions, the situation remains volatile with concerns over student safety and the broader impact on national stability in Bangladesh.