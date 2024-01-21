US Airbase In Iraq Comes Under Ballistic Strikes From Iran-Backed Militants

Multiple rockets and ballistic missiles were launched by Iran-backed militants in Western Iraq, resulting in injuries to several US personnel at Washington's al-Assad Airbase, as reported by US Central Command on Saturday (local time).
The CENTCOM announced that multiple American personnel are being assessed for traumatic brain injuries, and at least one Iraqi service member was injured in the attack.
"At approximately 6:30 pm (Baghdad time) time Jan. 20, multiple ballistic missiles and rockets were launched by Iranian-backed militants in Western Iraq targeting al-Assad Airbase. Most of the missiles were intercepted by the base's air defense systems while others impacted on the base. Damage assessments are ongoing. A number of US personnel are undergoing evaluation for traumatic brain injuries. At least one Iraqi service member was wounded," the US Central Command informed on social media platform X.
On Saturday, the US carried out airstrikes on a Houthi anti-ship missile in the Gulf of Aden that was set to be launched, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM).
Washington stated that its military forces concluded that the missile posed a danger to commercial ships and US Navy vessels in the area. As a result, they took action to destroy the missile in order to protect themselves, citing self-defense.
The US recently conducted another assault on the Houthi rebels in Yemen, resulting in the destruction of three anti-ship missiles in the Red Sea. The White House issued a statement confirming that the US military has taken its fourth preemptive action in response to escalating tensions in the Red Sea.
The US has notably reclassified the Yemeni group as a terrorist organization due to ongoing attacks and threats to shipping. Sanctions have been imposed, but the designation won't take effect for 30 days.
The Houthis stated that the labeling will not impact their efforts to block Israeli ships or vessels traveling to Israel from passing through the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.
The Houthis, backers of the Palestinian militant organization Hamas, initiated their assaults in retaliation to Israel's conflict in Gaza. These attacks have disrupted trade routes connecting Asia and Europe and raised concerns among global superpowers, as per Al Jazeera's coverage.