US Airbase In Iraq Comes Under Ballistic Strikes From Iran-Backed Militants

"At approximately 6:30 pm (Baghdad time) time Jan. 20, multiple ballistic missiles and rockets were launched by Iranian-backed militants in Western Iraq targeting al-Assad Airbase. Most of the missiles were intercepted by the base's air defense systems while others impacted on the base. Damage assessments are ongoing. A number of US personnel are undergoing evaluation for traumatic brain injuries. At least one Iraqi service member was wounded," the US Central Command informed on social media platform X.