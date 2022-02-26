US Announces Military Aid worth USD 350 Million to Ukraine

United States (US) President Joe Biden has instructed the U.S. State Department to release military aid worth USD 350 million to Ukraine to fight off Russia's "brutal and unprovoked assault”.

In a memorandum to the Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden directed that USD 350 million allocated through the Foreign Assistance Act be designated for Ukraine's defense.

The US state department release said, “This will further lethal defensive assistance to help Ukraine address the armoured, airborne, and other threats it is now facing.”

Antony Blinken said in a statement that this third authorization for weapons shipments to Ukraine was "unprecedented."

Ukraine has been asking for Javelin anti-tank weapons and Stinger missiles to shoot down aircraft.

Other nations have pledged military materiel to Kyiv as Ukraine's military fights against an invading Russian force.

On Saturday, a missile struck a high-rise apartment building in the city’s southwestern outskirts leaving a jagged hole of ravaged apartments over several floors.