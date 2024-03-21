US Backs India, Rejects China's Claims On Arunachal Pradesh
The United States firmly recognizes Arunachal Pradesh as a sovereign territory of India and vehemently opposes any unilateral efforts by China to assert territorial claims beyond the Line of Actual Control, stated Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the State Department.
This statement from the Biden administration follows recent assertions by the Chinese military asserting their claim over the northeastern state, particularly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit and the launch of developmental initiatives there.
"Zangnan is China's inherent territory, and China never recognises and firmly opposes India's illegal establishment of the so-called 'Arunachal Pradesh'," said spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defence Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang on March 15.
In response to queries during a press briefing, Patel emphasized the United States' stance, affirming Arunachal Pradesh's status as Indian territory and condemning any unilateral attempts by China to advance its claims through military or civilian means across the Line of Actual Control.
India has consistently rebuffed China's territorial assertions over Arunachal Pradesh, emphasizing its integral and inseparable connection to the nation. The Ministry of External Affairs underscored that the people of Arunachal Pradesh will continue to benefit from India's development initiatives and infrastructure projects.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal dismissed China's claims as baseless and affirmed Arunachal Pradesh's enduring status as an integral part of India.