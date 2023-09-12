US-Based Publication Honors Assamese Tech Executive as a Top 100 Global Influencer

Bhaskar Deka, a Silicon Valley-based Assamese technology executive of Assam origin, has been honoured by the US-based leading publication “Human Resources Executive” (http://hrexecutive.com) as one of the top 100 global technology executives this year.
The annual list includes top technology executives from global companies such as Google, Oracle, Disney, Facebook, SAP and others. Deka is one of the six persons of Indian origin to be included in the list and the first Assamese to be bestowed with that honor.
“The people named to the list enjoy a reputation that makes an impact within the industry across various fields and this year’s influencers are shaping the delivery of HR technology,” the website of “Human Resources Executive” says about the list. The award ceremony will take place in the second week of October in Las Vegas.
Deka is currently a Global Vice President (GVP) & General Manager and a member of the Senior Leadership Team for Cornerstone On Demand, a global software leader in talent management with multiple billion dollars in annual revenue and with offices around the world including in India.
Since immigrating to the United States in 1995, Deka has held senior leadership positions in engineering and product management in top Silicon Valley stalwarts such as Oracle Corporation.
Originally from Guwahati, Deka had a stellar academic record from formative years. As the eldest son of Mrinalini Deka and Late Rajendra Nath Deka, he grew up in the Pub Sarania/Rajgarh area and did his schooling from Cotton Collegiate High School. He secured third position in the High School Leaving Certificate examination and also won the Assam Science Society award for getting combined highest marks in Mathematics, Science and Assamese Literature and joined Cotton College for his higher secondary education.
He graduated with First class with distinction from Birla Institute of Technology with a bachelor's degree (B.E.) in Computer Science and Engineering. He then received a Masters in Science (M.S.) degree in Computer Science with focus on Artificial Intelligence and Expert Systems from Boston University, USA. Bhaskar also has an MBA from Kellogg School of Management, USA – one of the top 5 management institutes in the world.
As Chief Product and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Officer, Deka has been credited with leading product development in three startups with successful exits in the past 9 years with total exit value of over 1 billion dollars.
These start-ups have been funded by some of the best Venture Capital firms with hundreds of billions of dollars in assets under management - with marquee names such as SoftBank, Insight Partners, CrossLink capital and Bessemer Venture Partners. Deka has also been an advisor to multiple startups in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning space and venture capital firms focused on investment in Artificial Intelligence technologies.