US-Based Publication Honors Assamese Tech Executive as a Top 100 Global Influencer

Originally from Guwahati, Deka had a stellar academic record from formative years. As the eldest son of Mrinalini Deka and Late Rajendra Nath Deka, he grew up in the Pub Sarania/Rajgarh area and did his schooling from Cotton Collegiate High School. He secured third position in the High School Leaving Certificate examination and also won the Assam Science Society award for getting combined highest marks in Mathematics, Science and Assamese Literature and joined Cotton College for his higher secondary education.