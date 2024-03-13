US: Biden and Trump Secure Presidential Nominations, Setting Stage For Rematch

US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have secured their party nominations for the upcoming presidential election, setting the stage for a rematch between the two.
Trump clinched the Republican nomination on Wednesday morning, while Biden secured the Democratic nomination the previous night.
Primary elections were held in Georgia, Mississippi, and Washington, with additional events such as caucuses in Hawaii for Republicans and voting in the primary for Democrats Abroad. Biden also won the Democratic primary in the Northern Mariana Islands.
Following their success on Super Tuesday, where both candidates performed well, Trump faces legal challenges, including 91 felony charges related to alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election, involvement in the January 6th Capitol insurrection, and other accusations. Despite this, Trump's campaign touts achievements alongside controversies for voters to consider.
Biden's campaign echoes themes from 2020, emphasizing concerns over Trump's conduct and the state of the economy. Notably, Biden has faced minimal primary opposition, with his main challenges coming from within his party regarding age and progressive discontent.
Recent scrutiny emerged following a report by special counsel Robert Hur, concluding that Biden mishandled classified information, though no charges were filed. Trump, despite facing competition within the GOP, remains a dominant figure, with former rivals dropping out and others failing to garner substantial support.
Both candidates are gearing up for critical primaries in Georgia, which will test their support ahead of the anticipated rematch in November. Biden has been touring swing states post-State of the Union, while Trump is set to host a rally in Ohio in support of a Republican primary candidate.
The outcome of races like Ohio's Senate election will play a crucial role in determining the Senate's balance of power.