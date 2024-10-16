US Calls Canada's Allegations Against India "Extremely Serious"

The United States has termed Canada's allegations against India regarding the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar as "extremely serious" and urged India to "cooperate" with Ottawa's investigation.
The diplomatic rift between India and Canada intensified after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Indian government agents of being involved in Nijjar's assassination in British Columbia in 2023—a claim India has dismissed as "absurd" and "politically motivated."
In response to the ongoing tensions, Canada expelled six Indian diplomats and consular officials linked to the investigation, while India retaliated by expelling six Canadian diplomats, including Acting High Commissioner Steward Ross Wheeler, Deputy High Commissioner Patrick Hebert, and First Secretary Marie Catherine Joly.
Addressing the issue at a press briefing, US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller reiterated Washington's position. "We have made clear that the Canadian allegations are extremely serious, and we want to see India cooperate with Canada in its investigation. However, India has chosen a different path," Miller said. He emphasized the importance of cooperation between the two countries but refrained from further comment, stating, "I will defer to those two countries to speak to the relevant status of the matter."
Despite the ongoing diplomatic strain, Miller reassured that the US-India bilateral relationship remains strong. "India continues to be an incredibly strong partner of the United States. We collaborate on multiple fronts, including our shared vision for a free and prosperous Indo-Pacific. When we have concerns, we address them through frank and candid discussions," he added.