US Calls Canada's Allegations Against India "Extremely Serious"

Addressing the issue at a press briefing, US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller reiterated Washington's position. "We have made clear that the Canadian allegations are extremely serious, and we want to see India cooperate with Canada in its investigation. However, India has chosen a different path," Miller said. He emphasized the importance of cooperation between the two countries but refrained from further comment, stating, "I will defer to those two countries to speak to the relevant status of the matter."