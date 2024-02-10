US Conducts Defensive Strikes Against Houthi Missiles In Red Sea

In the midst of the continued tensions in the Red Sea, the United States conducted new defensive strikes against several Houthi missiles, which were seen as an immediate danger to US Navy ships and commercial vessels in the area.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that it carried out attacks on two moving unmanned surface vessels (USV), four mobile anti-ship cruise missiles, and one mobile land attack cruise missile (LACM).
"On Feb. 9, between the hours of 3 am - 9:40 pm (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted self-defense strikes against two mobile unmanned surface vessels (USV), four mobile anti-ship cruise missiles, and one mobile land attack cruise missile (LACM) that were prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea," the US Central Command posted on X.
"CENTCOM identified these missiles and USVs in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region. These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy and merchant vessels," it added.
Earlier in the month, the US and the UK carried out air and surface attacks, involving fighter jets, on Houthi locations in Yemen. CNN reported that a total of 30 targets were struck at a minimum of ten different sites.
The US Navy recently confiscated Iranian-manufactured ballistic and cruise missile parts near the coast of Somalia, which were meant for the Houthis. CNN reported that two US Navy SEALs died during the mission.
Furthermore, the United States has carried out several attacks in Yemen targeting Houthi weapons depots, command and control centers, and storage facilities since January 11 in response to previous actions. Although there has been a reduction in the Houthi weapons capabilities, officials have not provided specific details about the extent of the impact.
The Houthi insurgents, aligned with Iran, initiated the attacks in response to the Gaza conflict involving Israel. The Houthis have declared that they will continue their assaults until Israel ceases hostilities in Gaza.