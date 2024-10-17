US Elections: Kamala Harris Brands Trump "Unfit, Unstable, Dangerous"

In a blistering critique of her 2024 presidential rival, Vice President Kamala Harris did not hold back when discussing former President Donald Trump.
During an interview with Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier, Harris referred to Trump as "unstable, dangerous, and unfit to serve," ahead of the upcoming US presidential elections.
"Listen to me," Harris said, “Donald Trump is unfit to serve. He is unstable, dangerous, and people are exhausted with someone who professes to be a leader but spends full time demeaning others and engaging in personal grievances. The American people are tired of that."
Harris didn’t stop there. She accused Trump of threatening the use of military force against US citizens and targeting individuals involved in peaceful protests.
"He has repeatedly talked about turning the American military on the American people. He has threatened to go after those who engage in peaceful protests, and has even suggested locking people up simply for disagreeing with him," Harris remarked.
The Vice President also emphasized the significance of preserving democracy, underscoring that the President of the United States must be capable of tolerating dissent.
"This is a democracy, and in a democracy, the President of the United States should be able to handle criticism without threatening to imprison people for it. And this is what is at stake," she stressed.
If Harris, the first woman, first Black, and first Asian American Vice President in US history, wins the presidential race, she would make history again as the first woman to hold the office of President.
Standing in her way is former President Donald Trump, who is seeking to make a historic comeback after his defeat in the 2020 elections. If Trump wins, he would become the first president in over a century to serve two non-consecutive terms.
The US presidential elections are set to take place on November 5, 2024, with both candidates ready to face off in a contest that promises to shape the future of the nation.