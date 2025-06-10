US Embassy Warns of Strict Enforcement as India Raises Concern with Authorities

In a sharp message to visa violators, the United States has reiterated its firm stance on immigration laws after a video surfaced online showing an Indian student in handcuffs at Newark Liberty International Airport. The video, which has gone viral on social media, has triggered widespread concern and diplomatic engagement.

Advertisment

According to the US Embassy in India, Washington will “not tolerate any abuse of visas or illegal entry” and clarified that while the country welcomes legitimate travelers, “there is no right to visit the United States.”

“We cannot and will not tolerate illegal entry, abuse of visas, or the violation of US law,” the embassy’s statement added.

The viral video, shared by Indian-American entrepreneur Kunal Jain, shows the student visibly distressed and allegedly being treated “like a criminal.” Jain claimed that the student was being deported back to India.

In response, the Consulate General of India in New York confirmed awareness of the incident and has contacted local authorities for further details.

“We have come across social media posts claiming that an Indian national is facing difficulties at Newark Liberty International Airport. We are in touch with local authorities in this regard,” the consulate posted on X .

The incident comes amid heightened immigration enforcement under former President Donald Trump’s administration, which has included mass deportations and the deployment of the National Guard in cities like Los Angeles to suppress anti-ICE demonstrations. The administration has also pushed for stricter visa regulations, affecting students and other visa categories.

Indian officials are closely monitoring the situation, and experts warn that students planning to study abroad must ensure they follow all visa rules and guidelines to avoid legal trouble.

ALSO READ: Indian Man Handcuffed at USA's Newark Airport: Witness Calls It 'A Human Tragedy'