US Freezes Visas for 75 Countries; Bangladesh, Afghanistan Hit; Pakistan Humiliated

The Donald Trump-led administration in the US has temporarily halted visa processing for applicants from 75 countries, including Pakistan and Bangladesh, effective January 21, a senior US official confirmed on Wednesday. The decision follows an internal directive issued by the US State Department.

The suspension covers a wide range of countries across regions, including Somalia, Russia, Iran, Afghanistan, Brazil, Nigeria, Thailand, Iraq, Egypt and Yemen, among others. According to the official, the pause will remain in place for an indefinite period while the department undertakes a comprehensive review of its screening and vetting mechanisms.

In the case of Pakistan, the blanket suspension coincided with a high-profile visit by a US envoy, during which the country’s leadership participated in an event centred on a proposed cryptocurrency memorandum of understanding. The timing of the visa halt has drawn sharp criticism domestically, with some observers describing it as diplomatically embarrassing.

The internal memo states that visa issuance has been paused as part of efforts to curb the entry of applicants deemed likely to become a “public charge” in the United States. Consular officials have been instructed to deny visas under existing legal provisions while the reassessment is underway. However, the document does not specify when normal processing may resume.

The move is part of a broader tightening of immigration policy pursued by President Donald Trump since returning to office in January. The administration has consistently justified stricter entry norms on grounds of national security and the prevention of abuse of public welfare systems.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Piggott said the department would exercise its long-standing authority to deny visas to individuals considered likely to rely on public assistance. He added that consular officers have been directed to evaluate multiple factors, including an applicant’s health, age, English proficiency, financial stability and potential need for long-term medical care.

Applicants assessed as likely to depend on public benefits are to be refused visas during the suspension period.

The development follows earlier statements by Trump signalling a hardline approach to immigration. In November, he had pledged to “permanently pause” migration from what he termed “Third World Countries” following a shooting near the White House involving an Afghan national that resulted in the death of a National Guard member.

While the current action stops short of a permanent ban, it represents one of the most extensive visa suspensions implemented during Trump’s presidency. With countries from Africa, the Middle East, Europe, South America and Asia affected, the measure is expected to have significant implications for tourism, education, business travel and family reunification.

In the absence of a clear timeline, the suspension has created uncertainty for thousands of prospective travellers and migrants. The pause will remain in force until the State Department completes its review, during which embassies and consulates have been instructed to strictly apply existing laws and deny applications that do not meet public charge criteria.

