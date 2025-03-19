US Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard Reassures India on America First Policy

Amid rising concerns over US isolationism under President Donald Trump, visiting Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard clarified that the president's "America First" policy should not be mistaken as "America Alone." Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue on Tuesday, Gabbard emphasized that Trump's approach is similar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s "India First" commitment.

"This is the expectation of any leader—to serve their people and prioritize their interests. President Trump should not be seen as someone who disregards international relationships, as he remains committed to working towards shared global interests," Gabbard stated.

Gabbard, the first high-ranking US official to visit India since Trump's return to the White House, acknowledged India’s security concerns during her discussions with Indian officials. While she spoke about strengthening Indo-Pacific cooperation, she did not specifically address India's concerns regarding the US-based group Sikhs for Justice, which New Delhi has sought to be banned.

Highlighting the significance of intelligence-sharing, she noted the potential for timely intelligence exchange to support leadership decisions. "The partnership between our countries has been strong for decades and, under the leadership of two great friends—President Trump and Prime Minister Modi—it continues to be rooted in shared values of peace, freedom, security, and prosperity," Gabbard said, beginning her address with a "Namaste" and "Jai Shri Krishna."

She also underscored the Indo-Pacific region's strategic importance, calling it the "geopolitical centre of gravity for the 21st century." Stressing the need for stability in the region, she said, "Ensuring peace and stability here is essential to our collective security, economic prosperity, and our ability to tackle global challenges."

Gabbard concluded by reiterating confidence in the growing US-India partnership, emphasizing that both nations must work together to achieve their shared goals.

