In a dramatic escalation that has seen shockwaves acros Latin America, the Unites States carried out overnight military strikes in Venezuela and detained long-time President Nicolas Maduro, according to a Statement by U.S. President Donald Trump early Saturday.

Donald Trump announced that Maduro and his wife had been taken into custoday during what he described as a "Large scale operation" and flown out of Venezuela. The announcement was made via Trump's social media platform, where he said that mission was conducted with the involvement of U.S. Law enforcement agencies. He said further details would be shared during a press briefing scheduled at his Mar-a-lago residence in florida later in the day.

If confirmrf, the operation would mark washington's most directary intervention in Latin America in over three decades, recalling memories of the 1989 U.S. invasion of Panama that led to the arrest of formrt leadrt Manuel Noriega on drug trafficking charges

According to a U.S. official cited by Reiters elite special forces were deployed in the operation that led to Madurols capture. However, Venezualan authorities have not officially confirmed that the president has been detained or removed from the country.

What followed Trump's announcement was a swift and defiant response from Venezuela's top military leadership. Defense minister Vladimir Padrino appeared in a televised address, condemning what he called the presence of "foreign troops" on Venezuelan soil. He urged citizens to Unite and resist what he described as an attack on the country's sovereignty.

“Venezuela rejects this aggression with the full force of its history,” Padrino said, calling on the population to stand together in defense of the nation.

Explosions Rock Caracas, Emergency Declared

Hours befotr Trump's statement residents of Caracas were joltrf wakae by loud explosions and the sound of aircraf overhead. Blasts were reported across the capitial and in several surrouding states, including Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira. The government declared a national emergency and ordered the mobilization of Military units.

Reuters witnesses reported seeing flashes in the sky, plumes of black smoke and hearing explosions for over an hour. Social media videos showed bright orange bursts lighting up the night skyline, as residents expressed fear and confusion.

“We don’t know what’s happening,” said Carmen Márquez, a 50-year-old resident of eastern Caracas. “Planes were flying at different heights, lights crossed the sky and then came the explosions. We are scared, and the government isn’t telling us anything beyond what state TV shows.”



Parts of southern Caracas reportedly suffered power outages, particularly near major military installations. Pro-government media outlets said explosions occurred close to the Fuerte Tiuna and La Carlota military bases.

Regional and Global Reaction

Venezuela’s allies were quick to denounce the U.S. action. Iran described the strikes as a clear violation of international law and called on the United Nations Security Council to intervene. Cuba also condemned the operation, warning of dangerous consequences for regional stability.

While several Latin American governments have accused Maduro of manipulating last year’s presidential election, direct U.S. military action has revived deep-seated opposition to foreign intervention across the region, shaped by a long history of U.S. involvement in Latin American politics.

The Venezuelan opposition, led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado, said it was still assessing the situation and declined to issue an official response.

Background of Escalation

The United States has long accused Maduro of leading what it calls a “narco-state” and of clinging to power through a rigged electoral process. Maduro, who came to office in 2013 after the death of Hugo Chávez, has consistently denied the allegations, insisting that Washington’s true motive is control over Venezuela’s vast oil reserves—the largest proven reserves in the world.

In recent months, the U.S. has significantly increased its military presence in the Caribbean, deploying an aircraft carrier, warships and advanced fighter jets. Trump has imposed harsher sanctions, sought to block Venezuelan oil exports, and authorized strikes on vessels allegedly linked to drug trafficking.

Last week, Trump confirmed that U.S. forces had carried out land-based operations inside Venezuela for the first time during the pressure campaign, targeting areas he said were used for loading narcotics.

Legal Questions Loom

It remains unclear under what legal framework the latest strikes were conducted. Legal experts have already raised serious concerns over previous U.S. attacks on suspected drug-trafficking vessels, which have resulted in more than 110 deaths. Many countries have condemned those operations as extrajudicial, while Venezuela has repeatedly denied any involvement in international drug smuggling.