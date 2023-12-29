US: Maine Removes Trump from 2024 Ballot Under 14th Amendment
Maine's chief election official has removed former US President Donald Trump from the state's 2024 ballot, invoking the 14th Amendment's "insurrectionist ban," as reported by CNN. This move, mirroring a recent decision by the Colorado Supreme Court, positions Maine as the second state to disqualify Trump from seeking office.
A bipartisan coalition of former state lawmakers instigated the challenge against Trump, leading to an administrative hearing earlier this month to assess his eligibility for office. Shenna Bellows, Maine's Secretary of State and a Democrat, issued the verdict on Thursday, recognizing the unprecedented nature of such action against a presidential candidate.
In her statement, Bellows expressed the gravity of the decision, emphasizing the sanctity of democracy. She acknowledged the historical aspect of her ruling, citing the Fourteenth Amendment's Section Three, which had never been used to bar a presidential candidate from the ballot.
Bellows' decision is subject to appeal in state court, and Trump's legal team is expected to contest the outcome. Anticipation surrounds the likelihood of the issue escalating to the US Supreme Court, where legal experts believe a final resolution for the entire nation may be reached, according to CNN.
Trump, maintaining his innocence regarding the events of January 6, 2021, and dismissing legal challenges as baseless, faces increasing opposition from critics advocating the enforcement of constitutional provisions designed to prevent anti-democratic insurrectionists.
The decision in Maine follows the momentum gained by Trump's opponents after the Colorado ruling. Despite previous rejections in states like Michigan and Minnesota, the consecutive decisions in Colorado and Maine mark a significant triumph for those advocating accountability, as reported by CNN.
The 14th Amendment, ratified after the Civil War, prohibits American officials who "engage in" insurrection from holding future office. However, the provision lacks clarity on the enforcement of the ban, leaving room for legal interpretation and debate, as outlined by CNN.