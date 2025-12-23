US: Medical Flight Crashes Into Sea, Several Feared Dead

A small aircraft belonging to the Mexican Navy crashed near Galveston, Texas, on Monday while transporting a young medical patient and seven others, leaving at least five people dead and triggering a massive search operation along the coast.

The Mexican Navy confirmed that four officers and four civilians, including a child, were on board. It remains unclear which of them are among the dead. Two passengers were members of the Michou and Mau Foundation, a nonprofit that supports severely burned children in Mexico.

US Coast Guard officials said five bodies have been recovered so far, while the cause of the crash is still being investigated.

The aircraft went down near the base of a causeway close to Galveston, roughly 50 miles southeast of Houston. The Navy said the plane was on a medical mission when it suffered an “accident” and assured that a full inquiry will be carried out. It also stated that personnel are working with local authorities in ongoing search and rescue efforts.

Teams from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have reached the crash site, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The Galveston County Sheriff's Office has deployed its dive team, crime scene unit, drone squad, and patrol officers to assist.

Authorities urged the public to stay away from the area so emergency responders can operate safely.

Galveston, a popular island destination, has been blanketed in fog for days. A National Weather Service meteorologist noted that visibility dropped to about half a mile around 2:30 p.m. on Monday. Foggy conditions are expected to continue through Tuesday morning, though officials have not confirmed if weather played a role in the crash.

