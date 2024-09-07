US: Pakistani Youth Arrested For Plotting Terror Attack in New York

A 20-year-old Pakistani national residing in Canada, Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, has been arrested for allegedly plotting a terrorist attack in New York City.
The US Department of Justice announced the arrest, charging Khan with attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS).
According to the US, Khan planned the attack with the intent to "slaughter as many Jewish people as possible" around October 7. This date marks the anniversary of Hamas' assault on Israel in 2023. The suspect targeted Jewish communities in New York City, specifically a Jewish center in Brooklyn.
Attorney General Merrick B. Garland stated that Khan was determined to carry out the attack "nearly one year after Hamas' horrific attack on Israel." FBI Director Christopher Wray praised the swift work of FBI teams and partners for preventing the attack and emphasized that the FBI's top priority remains the fight against terrorism.
The investigation revealed that Khan, who expressed support for ISIS on social media, began communicating with undercover law enforcement officers in November 2023. He shared ISIS propaganda and discussed obtaining weapons, including AR-style rifles and ammunition, for the attack. Khan identified specific dates, including October 7 and Yom Kippur on October 11, as optimal days for targeting Jewish people.
Khan faces one count of attempting to provide material support to a designated terrorist organization. If convicted, he could receive a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. The final sentence will be determined by a federal district court judge, based on US Sentencing Guidelines.