US President Joe Biden Brands Trump 'Unhinged' Post-2020 Loss

As Trump has spent much of his recent weeks embroiled in legal proceedings in a Manhattan courtroom, Biden has maintained a robust schedule of policy speeches and campaign events. He has used these public appearances as opportunities to critique his predecessor's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, among other issues. For instance, during a recent speech to a crowd of builders, Biden took aim at Trump's suggestion to inject bleach as a treatment for COVID-19, humorously remarking that "it all went to his hair."