US President Joe Biden Brands Trump 'Unhinged' Post-2020 Loss

During a private fundraiser in Seattle, President Joe Biden made pointed remarks about former President Donald Trump, characterizing him as "clearly unhinged" and suggesting that he experienced a psychological unraveling following his loss in the 2020 election.
Biden expressed his belief that something significant changed in Trump after his defeat, leading to concerning behavior. Despite his assessment of Trump's mental state, Biden acknowledged the competitiveness of the upcoming election and emphasized the importance of remaining vigilant.
Biden's remarks came amidst ongoing polling data indicating a slight advantage for Trump over Biden among registered voters, according to a CNN poll conducted by SSRS last month. Trump's support in the poll remained steady at 49 percent, while Biden's stood at 43 percent, a slight decrease from January's 45 percent. Despite this, Biden conveyed confidence in his campaign's progress while acknowledging the tightness of the race.
As Trump has spent much of his recent weeks embroiled in legal proceedings in a Manhattan courtroom, Biden has maintained a robust schedule of policy speeches and campaign events. He has used these public appearances as opportunities to critique his predecessor's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, among other issues. For instance, during a recent speech to a crowd of builders, Biden took aim at Trump's suggestion to inject bleach as a treatment for COVID-19, humorously remarking that "it all went to his hair."
The fundraiser in Washington state was hosted at the home of former Microsoft executive Jon Shirley, who introduced the president. As Biden concluded his remarks, he assured donors of his dedication to their interests, pledging to "try my best not to disappoint you." The event provided an intimate setting for Biden to connect with supporters and underscore his commitment to leading the nation forward.