US rapper Wiz Khalifa sentenced to 9 months by Romanian court in drug case

Romania’s Constanta Court of Appeal has sentenced American rapper Wiz Khalifa to nine months in jail for drug possession, more than a year after his performance at the Beach, Please! Festival in Costinesti, a coastal resort in Constanta County.

Advertisment

The 38-year-old rapper, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, was stopped by Romanian authorities in July 2024 after allegedly smoking cannabis on stage during the festival. Prosecutors reported that Khalifa was found in possession of over 18 grams of cannabis, some of which he consumed while performing.

The sentence follows an earlier April ruling by a lower court in Constanta County, which had imposed a criminal fine of 3,600 lei (approximately $830) for “illegal possession of dangerous drugs.” Prosecutors appealed the fine, seeking a harsher penalty, which resulted in the current nine-month jail term. The appellate court’s decision is final.

Romania enforces strict drug laws compared to other European countries. Possession of cannabis for personal use is criminalised and can lead to imprisonment of three months to two years, or a fine.

It remains unclear whether Romanian authorities will seek Khalifa’s extradition, as he is a U.S. citizen who does not reside in Romania.

Wiz Khalifa rose to fame with his breakout mixtape Kush + Orange Juice and is widely known for hits such as Young, Wild & Free. During his Romanian performance, the rapper reportedly smoked a large hand-rolled cannabis cigarette while performing the song on stage.