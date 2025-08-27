US School Mass Shooting: Shooter and 2 Others Dead, 20 Injured

A shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning left three people dead and 20 others injured, officials confirmed. The shooter was among those killed, a U.S. Justice Department official told media.

The incident occurred at Annunciation Catholic School, a private elementary school with about 395 students, just two days after the start of the academic year. Children were attending a morning Mass when the shooting began, according to local media reports.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called the shooting “horrific” and said he had been briefed on the situation. “I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence,” he wrote on X.

🚨 Parents are reuniting with their kids at the scene of the Catholic school shooting in Minneapolis



The threat is reportedly contained pic.twitter.com/8KxGEUM3t4 — RT (@RT_com) August 27, 2025

Police, FBI agents, and ambulances quickly responded to the scene. A school representative confirmed that students were being evacuated as authorities secured the area.

Annunciation Catholic School, connected to Annunciation Catholic Church, is located in a residential area in the southeast part of Minneapolis. The school, serving pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, had an all-school Mass scheduled for 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Social media posts from the first day of school on Monday showed students in green uniforms greeting each other, riding bicycles, and gathering happily.

The shooting adds to a troubling surge in violence in Minneapolis. Within 24 hours prior, one person was killed and six others injured in a shooting outside a high school, followed by two additional fatal shootings elsewhere in the city.

US President Donald Trump commented on Truth Social, saying he had been briefed on the “tragic shooting” and that the White House would continue monitoring the situation.