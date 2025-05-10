US Secy. Of State Marco Rubio Talks With Jaishankar After Pakistani Army Chief

While the US has been maintaining that India and Pakistan should de escalate, China and Saudi Arabia have also rung the same bell. Going a step further, US Secretary of state Marco Rubio has called Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar after he called Pakistani Army Chief Asif Munir.

Rubio emphasised on the need for India and Pakistan to de-escalate in order to avoid miscalculation, as per the United States Department of State.



"Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. Secretary Rubio emphasised that both sides need to identify methods to de-escalate and re-establish direct communication to avoid miscalculation," a State Department press release quoted spokesperson Tammy Bruce as saying adding "He further proposed US support in facilitating productive discussions to avert future disputes.”

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Had a conversation with US @SecRubio this morning.. India’s approach has always been measured and responsible and remains so.

Similarly, Rubio, in his conversation with Asif Munir also urged for de-escalation. Rubio also had spoken to his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar, who is also the country's deputy Prime Minister. He spoke with Jaishankar and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday as well.

Notably, the US attempt to negotiate de-escalation between the nuclear armed neighbours contiunes despite its Vice President JD Vance’s recent statement where he said that the India-Pakistan conflict is fundamentally none of our business.