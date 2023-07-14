US Senate Committee Passes Resolution Affirming Arunachal as Integral Part of India

“America’s values supporting freedom and a rules-based order must be at the centre of all of our actions and relationships around the world—especially as the PRC government pushes an alternative vision,” said Senator Merkley, who serves as the Co-Chair of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China.

“Committee passage of this resolution affirms that the United States views the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh as part of the Republic of India—not the People’s Republic of China—and commits the US to deepen support and assistance to the region, alongside like-minded international partners,” he added.