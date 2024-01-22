US: Times Square Resonates with Bhajans in Celebrations of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha

In anticipation of the Pran Prathistha ceremony for the Ram Temple in India scheduled for Monday, the Indian diaspora illuminated Times Square in New York with images of Lord Ram. They chanted Shree Ram Bhajans and songs, showcasing their cultural heritage and the vibrancy of their home country. The community, dressed in traditional Indian attire, held saffron flags with Shree Ram portraits inscribed on them.
The Indian embassy in the UK stated, Indian Diaspora illuminated Times Square with a spectacular celebration of the Pran Prathistha at Ram Mandir, Ayodhya.
Meanwhile, in the US, the Mayor of Worcester, Massachusetts, Joe Petty, extended warm greetings to the Hindu community for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple. He issued a proclamation for the 75th Republic Day of India, recognizing and encouraging residents to participate in the observance.
The Mayor expressed congratulations to the American Hindu, Sikh, Jain, and Asian-American communities on the inauguration of the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
The Mayor, joining the US-India community, highlighted the spirit of democracy, diversity, unity, and the rich cultural heritage and traditions in his proclamation.
The Indian embassy in New York shared, Mayor of the City of Worcester, Massachusetts, @MayorJoePetty extends warm greetings to the community on the 'auspicious inauguration of the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya' in his proclamation for the 75th Republic Day of India.
The Pran Prathistha ceremony is set to take place in Ayodhya with the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and other distinguished guests. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will feature a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani,' with performances by renowned musicians.
Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh and cities across the country have been adorned with posters, flags, lights, and cutouts of Lord Ram in preparation for the historic event. The Central Government announced the closure of all its offices for half a day on January 22. The Uttar Pradesh Police Department deployed over 13 thousand security personnel to ensure the safe conduct of the mega temple event.
On January 18, the idol of Shri Ram Lalla, carved by sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. Special guests from various fields, including cricket, film, saint society, politics, art, literature, and culture, have been invited to the ceremony.