US: Times Square Resonates with Bhajans in Celebrations of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha

The Indian embassy in New York shared, Mayor of the City of Worcester, Massachusetts, @MayorJoePetty extends warm greetings to the community on the 'auspicious inauguration of the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya' in his proclamation for the 75th Republic Day of India. He joined the US-India community @FIANewEngland in the celebrations and highlighted our spirit of democracy, diversity & unity and the rich cultural heritage and traditions