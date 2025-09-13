US Urges EU Tariffs on Russian Oil Buyers as Ties with India Shift

The United States has called on G7 nations and European Union partners to impose tariffs on China and India for continuing to purchase Russian oil, arguing that both countries are “enabling” Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

The appeal came during a call among G7 finance ministers on Friday, where officials discussed expanding sanctions on Russia and potential trade penalties for nations backing its war effort.

The move comes as US President Donald Trump has already raised tariffs on Indian imports by an additional 25%, effectively doubling total duties to 50%, in an attempt to pressure New Delhi to halt purchases of discounted Russian crude. Notably, he has stopped short of imposing similar measures on China.

On Friday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stressed to his counterparts that a united stance was vital. In a joint statement, Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said, “Only with a unified effort that cuts off the revenues funding Putin’s war machine at the source will we be able to apply sufficient economic pressure to end the senseless killing.”

Canadian Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne, who chaired the meeting, said discussions focused on tapping frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine’s defense and on accelerating sanctions against Moscow.

According to a statement from Ottawa, ministers reviewed “a wide range of possible economic measures to increase pressure on Russia, including further sanctions and trade steps, such as tariffs, on those enabling Russia’s war effort.”

Earlier in the day, a US Treasury spokesperson openly urged G7 and EU partners to impose “meaningful tariffs” on Chinese and Indian goods as a way to push both countries to curb imports of Russian oil.

Tariff Tensions Strain India-US Relations

India–US relations faced strain after President Donald Trump imposed steep tariffs on Indian goods, criticising New Delhi for continuing to buy Russian crude. However, tensions have since eased, with both Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly reaffirming the enduring partnership between the two democracies.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described India and the United States as “close friends and natural partners,” expressing confidence that ongoing trade talks would “unlock the limitless potential of the India-US partnership.”

His comments followed a post by President Donald Trump on Truth Social, where he said the two countries are “continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations.”

Even as pressure mounts, India has maintained its imports of Russian crude, arguing that the purchases are vital for national energy security and help keep fuel prices affordable for domestic consumers.

