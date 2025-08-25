US Vice President Sees Breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine Negotiations

United States Vice President JD Vance has claimed that Russia has shown its first “serious concessions” in the three-and-a-half-year-long conflict with Ukraine, raising hopes for a negotiated peace settlement.

Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, Vance said Moscow has stepped back from its initial objectives and accepted that Ukraine’s sovereignty must be preserved. “For the first time since the war began in February 2022, the Russians have made significant concessions to President Trump,” Vance stated.

According to the Vice President, Russia has dropped its early demand of installing a pro-Kremlin government in Kyiv and has also acknowledged the need for “security guarantees” to ensure Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

The remarks come days after President Donald Trump warned Moscow of fresh sanctions if progress toward peace was not made within two weeks. “The President has been clear that Russia could be reintegrated into the world economy if it ends the bloodshed. But if the violence continues, they will remain isolated,” Vance added.

Trump has recently intensified diplomatic efforts, holding back-to-back meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. The discussions were followed by a broader gathering of European leaders on August 18, where participants endorsed plans for a trilateral dialogue between Zelensky, Putin, and Trump aimed at reaching a settlement.

Zelensky confirmed that he is prepared to meet the Russian leader directly. “I confirmed — and all European leaders supported me — that we are ready for a bilateral meeting with Putin,” he told Ukrainian media after the Washington talks.

While no final agreement has yet been reached, the latest developments have sparked cautious optimism internationally that the war — now in its fourth year — may finally move toward a negotiated resolution.

