Violence Erupts in PoK; Police Clash with Protesters, Section 144 Imposed

Tensions escalated in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) as a clash between police and demonstrators from the Dadyal area resulted in multiple injuries.
The incident unfolded during a gathering organized to address the pressing concerns of rising inflation and power outages, following a protest held on May 11. Responding to the unrest, authorities enforced Section 144 in the region.
In a defiant move, enraged protesters announced plans to reschedule their demonstration for Friday and reportedly assaulted a police constable. Prior to the clash, warnings were issued to Pakistani authorities against resorting to violence.
Local leader Shaukat Navaz Mir, also chairman of the PoJK traders' association, declared a general strike across PoJK, condemning the violent actions of the security forces.
Meanwhile, political activist Amjad Ayub Mirza strongly condemned the incident, highlighting the intolerable nature of violence against peaceful protesters in PoK. He lamented the tragic death of a schoolgirl in Dadyal and alleged that the state's response aimed to suppress dissent ahead of the planned May 11 long march and sit-in outside the legislative assembly in Muzaffarabad.
The residents of PoJK have steadfastly vowed to resist oppression, as demonstrated by their previous pledges on their Holy Book Quran. The upcoming protest on May 10 marks another instance of PoK residents taking to the streets to demand their fundamental rights, accusing the Pakistani government of exploitation and neglect of their region's issues.