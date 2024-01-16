US: Vivek Ramaswamy Withdraws from White House Race, Endorses Trump

Indian-American entrepreneur and GOP leader Vivek Ramaswamy withdrew from the White House race on Tuesday following a lackluster performance in the Republican Party's initial nominating contest in Iowa.
Ramaswamy, known for his outspoken debate performances, officially ended his presidential bid and endorsed Donald Trump, whom he previously hailed as the "best president of the 21st century."
The 38-year-old bio-tech entrepreneur made the announcement at a press conference in Iowa. Born in Ohio to immigrant parents from southern India, Ramaswamy was a surprise candidate in the 2024 Republican race, which was largely dominated by former President Trump, according to Reuters.
"As I've said since the beginning, there are two America First candidates in this race, and I called Donald Trump to tell him that. Going forward, he will have my full endorsement," Ramaswamy told supporters in Des Moines.
According to CNN's latest figures, with 93 percent of results released, Ramaswamy is projected to win only two out of 40 delegates in Iowa. Despite facing four indictments, Ramaswamy had been a staunch defender of Trump, vowing to remove himself from the ballots in Colorado and Maine after the former president was disqualified from these states.
He even pledged to pardon Trump of all charges on his first day in office. Meanwhile, Trump secured a landslide victory, expected to win 20 of Iowa's 40 delegates. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley are estimated to receive eight and seven delegates, respectively.
Trump's triumph in his first election since his unique exit in 2020 has conclusively established his control over the GOP and the strength of his right-wing message. It has also solidified his position as the front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination to contend against incumbent Joe Biden in a 2020 rematch.
The focus of the race will now shift to New Hampshire, which is set to hold its first-in-the-nation Republican primary on January 23.