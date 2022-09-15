Vladimir Putin Survives Assassination Attempt, Multiple Arrests Made

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly survived an assassination attempt, according to Euro Weekly news.

The information was released on the General GVR Telegram channel on Wednesday which said that Putin was travelling in a decoy motorcade when the incident took place.

According to reports, Putin's car was hit by a "loud bang" on its left front wheel followed by heavy smoke. Putin was unharmed as his car was driven to safety by officials. However, the security services have made several arrests over the assassination attempt.

It is also reported that some of Putin's bodyguards have "disappeared" amid claims that the Russian President's movements were compromised.

According to the information in the Telegram channel, Putin was travelling to his residence on an unspecified date in a decoy motorcade amid growing security fears. Reportedly, Putin was travelling in the third of his five vehicles.

The Telegram channel claimed that the first escort car was "blocked by an ambulance" and the second car was travelling without any hindrance. It claimed that the body of the person driving the ambulance which blocked the first escort vehicle of Putin was found.

In 2017, Putin publicly disclosed that he had survived at least five assassination attempts.