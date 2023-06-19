Wanted Khalistani Terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar Shot Dead In Canada

Khalistani terrorist and the leader of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed in a targeted shooting in Canada, several reports claimed on Monday.
According to reports, Nijjar, who was wanted by the Indian government, was shot dead in Canada’s Surrey.
The Indian government had recently included Nijjar’s name in the list of wanted terrorists that was released and included the names of 40 other designated terrorists.
It may be noted that in 2022, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had declared a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on Nijjar in the aftermath of the killing of a Hindu priest in Punjab’s Jalandhar in which he was accused of conspiracy to commit murder.
According to the NIA, the chief of KTF, Nijjar had hatched a conspiracy to kill the priest. The NIA had also filed a charge sheet against Nijjar in a case of conspiracy to commit terrorist acts against India.
Nijjar had been based in Canada where he was shot dead in the incident.