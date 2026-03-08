“We Achieved Almost Complete Control Over Tehran’s Skies”: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asserted that Israel, in close coordination with the United States, has gained almost complete control over Iranian airspace following a series of military strikes. In a video message shared on X, Netanyahu described the operations as a major strategic success for Israel and its allies.

Reflecting on the joint campaign, which he called Operation Rising Lion, Netanyahu said the military efforts were carried out with the full knowledge and support of US President Donald Trump. The Prime Minister linked the campaign to the Hamas-led attacks of October 7, 2023, saying the operation was a long-term goal of his government to secure Israel’s position in the region.

“We have turned Israel into a regional power,” Netanyahu said, stressing that the campaign required courage, initiative, and proactive action. He warned that Iran posed an immediate threat, citing its attempts to expand military capabilities and potential attacks on Israel and other countries. Netanyahu described the Iranian regime as “extremely evil,” alleging plans involving nuclear weapons and tens of thousands of missiles.

The Prime Minister thanked President Trump for his leadership, noting that the coordinated mission targeted Iranian military assets, including those moved underground to protect them. Netanyahu said the operation prevented a possible pre-emptive strike against Israeli and American interests and allowed the Iranian people a chance to determine their own future.

Highlighting the campaign’s early achievements, Netanyahu claimed that hundreds of missile launchers were destroyed, significantly reducing the threat to Israel. He also issued a stern warning to Lebanon, urging the government to disarm Hezbollah, or face “disastrous consequences.”

Addressing operatives of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, Netanyahu warned that those who lay down arms would be spared, while those who resisted would face severe consequences. He hinted at further plans to undermine the Iranian government and enable internal change.

Directly addressing Iranian citizens, Netanyahu framed the campaign as a mission of liberation, stating that the ultimate outcome depended on their actions. He expressed hope that, in the future, Israel and Iran could become “brave friends” if the Iranian people stand up at the right moment.

Netanyahu also criticised the United Nations, accusing it of hypocrisy in handling regional conflicts. He said many countries now see Israel as a reliable partner and that neutralising the Iranian threat would expand peace in the region.

“Together we will continue to stand firm,” Netanyahu concluded. “Together we will roar like a lion, and with God’s help, we will ensure the eternity of Israel.”