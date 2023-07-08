Webb Detects Most Distant Active Supermassive Black Hole

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has made a remarkable discovery, which is the most distant active supermassive black hole ever seen.
The black hole is located in a galaxy named CEERS 1019, which existed just over 570 million years after the big bang.
The black hole has a mass of about 9 million times that of the sun, which is much smaller than most other, super massive black holes and fount it in the early universe, which typically weigh more than 1 billion solar masses. This makes it a rare and intriguing object for astronomers, who are still puzzled by how it formed so quickly after the cosmic dawn.
According to sources, the JWST detected the black hole using its powerful infrared instruments, which can peer through the dust and gas that obscure the ancient galaxies.
The black hole was part of the Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science (CEERS) Survey, a project that aims to study the formation and evolution of galaxies and black holes in the first billion years of the universe.