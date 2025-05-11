What Comes After the Awami League? Bangladesh’s Uncertain Road Ahead

By Masum Billah, Dhaka

In a dramatic escalation of Bangladesh’s political transition, the interim government has officially banned the Awami League—one of the country’s most influential political parties—citing threats to national security, protection of war crimes tribunal witnesses, and mounting public unrest.

The sweeping order, which also covers all online and offline activities of the party, effectively disqualifies the Awami League and its leader, ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, from participating in the upcoming parliamentary elections. The ban will remain in place until the conclusion of the party's ongoing trial at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT).

The decision followed an emergency session of the Advisory Council, chaired by Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus. A government statement confirmed the ban was enacted under the Anti-Terrorism Act to address growing concerns over public safety and national stability.

Officials stated three main reasons behind the move:

National Security Threats allegedly posed by the Awami League's organizational network. Protection of ICT Witnesses and Plaintiffs, following reported threats and attempts to obstruct justice. Response to Mass Protests, especially from the July Uprising coalition and Islamist groups demanding swift legal action against former Awami League leaders.

The Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka has again become a focal point of unrest, with demonstrators pressing for the party’s formal ban, the immediate release of the so-called “July Declaration” roadmap, and full-scale international legal proceedings against Hasina and other top leadership.

Political pressure intensified after Hasnat Abdullah, a leading figure in the 2023 student-led uprising and chief organizer (south) of the National Citizen Party, threatened a “March to Jamuna”—the official residence of the Chief Adviser—if the government failed to act decisively. This ultimatum came amid a massive blockade stretching from Banglamotor to Shahbagh.

Protests surged further following former President Abdul Hamid’s sudden departure for Bangkok, fueling speculation that the interim government had enabled his exit. Hamid, unlike many Awami League leaders who fled after the party's ouster in August 2023, had remained in the country until Thursday.

With the ban now in effect, demonstrators have shifted their focus to pressuring for rapid implementation of the July Declaration. Hasnat Abdullah, addressing supporters online early Saturday morning, urged protestors to suspend further highway disruptions and instead stage coordinated district-level gatherings.

The interim government has promised to finalize and release the July Declaration within 30 working days. Meanwhile, a formal government circular on the ban is expected in the next working session.

As Bangladesh embarks on an uncertain political realignment, the dismantling of the Awami League signals both a legal reckoning and a historic shift in the nation's post-independence power structure.

