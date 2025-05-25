“Why Don’t You Join the Investigation?”—Tharoor Recalls Modi’s Call After Pathankot Attack

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has hinted that the 2015 Pathankot Airbase terror attack may have been Pakistan’s last critical opportunity to demonstrate genuine commitment toward ending terrorism against India.

Advertisment

Speaking during the ongoing Operation Sindoor diplomatic outreach in the United States, Tharoor recalled how the attack came shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unprecedented visit to Lahore in December 2015 — a move widely seen as a bold peace initiative.

“In January 2015, when the Pathankot attack occurred just weeks after Modi’s surprise Lahore visit, it was possibly Pakistan’s final chance to prove they were serious about ending terror,” Tharoor said. He noted the shock within the Indian establishment when Pakistan initially agreed to join the investigation but later dismissed the findings, accusing India of orchestrating the attack itself.

Experts speculate that the attack, claimed by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, effectively ended any immediate hopes for a diplomatic thaw between the two neighbors, setting back peace talks by years. Tharoor’s comments add a fresh perspective to ongoing debates about Pakistan’s role in cross-border terrorism and whether Islamabad ever intended to genuinely cooperate on security.

Reflecting on broader patterns of terror, Tharoor also referenced the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, highlighting Pakistan’s complicity, as attackers were guided remotely from Pakistani soil. He drew parallels with the US response to 9/11, particularly the hunt for Osama Bin Laden, who was found hiding close to Pakistani military installations, raising questions about Pakistan’s sincerity in combating terror networks.

Currently leading one of seven all-party delegations as part of Operation Sindoor, Tharoor’s team is briefing global partners, including the US, on India’s firm yet balanced stance following the recent Pahalgam terror attack. This global initiative aims to build international consensus against cross-border terrorism and strengthen India’s security collaborations.

As the diplomatic outreach continues, analysts suggest Tharoor’s statements may prompt renewed scrutiny of Pakistan’s counterterrorism commitments and influence international perceptions ahead of key bilateral talks.

Also Read: "We Want Peace, But Pakistan Wants Terror": Tharoor Slams Islamabad in US