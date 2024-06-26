Will Boeing Rival SpaceX Step In To Save Sunita Williams Stuck In Space?

What happens to Williams and Wilmore?

Astronauts Wilmore and Williams will remain aboard the ISS until at least July 2 while officials investigate the helium leaks in the Starliner, which is still docked at the station. Michael Lembeck, an aerospace engineering professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a former Boeing spaceflight consultant, expressed confidence in the Starliner's ability to return the astronauts. "Right now, I’d say the need for SpaceX to step up is very low," Lembeck said. "We would have to see a big problem come up in the next couple of days to warrant that reaction."