Will Boeing Rival SpaceX Step In To Save Sunita Williams Stuck In Space?

Elon Musk's SpaceX might be called upon to rescue astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who are currently stranded at the International Space Station (ISS) due to troubling helium leaks in their Boeing Starliner spacecraft.
Williams and Wilmore launched aboard the Starliner on June 5 for a nine-day mission. However, the discovery of helium leaks has left their return uncertain, with their initial return date of July 2 now postponed. NASA is actively seeking solutions to ensure their safe return.
Despite the complications, NASA and Boeing officials have downplayed the necessity for SpaceX’s involvement. They maintain that the issues with the Starliner do not currently require intervention from another spacecraft. Nonetheless, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, which recently transported four astronauts to the ISS in March, remains on standby. It is capable of accommodating two to four passengers, with the ability to carry additional occupants in an emergency.
Since 2020, SpaceX has been the sole commercial entity approved to transport astronauts and cargo to the ISS. This situation highlights the competitive nature and challenges of the commercial spaceflight sector.
Astronauts Wilmore and Williams will remain aboard the ISS until at least July 2 while officials investigate the helium leaks in the Starliner, which is still docked at the station. Michael Lembeck, an aerospace engineering professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a former Boeing spaceflight consultant, expressed confidence in the Starliner's ability to return the astronauts. "Right now, I’d say the need for SpaceX to step up is very low," Lembeck said. "We would have to see a big problem come up in the next couple of days to warrant that reaction."
NASA's decision to delay the astronauts' return allows for a thorough investigation of the Starliner while it remains attached to the ISS. This ensures a comprehensive understanding of the issue. The capsule carrying the astronauts will return to Earth, but the service module, which houses critical components like the engines, fuel, and helium tanks, will not.
Officials assure that despite the helium leaks, Wilmore and Williams can still fly home safely if any critical issues arise aboard the ISS, thanks to sufficient helium gas remaining in the system.
This incident marks a significant setback for Boeing's aspirations to establish the Starliner as a viable option for NASA missions to the ISS. The aerospace giant's struggles underscore the high stakes and inherent challenges of commercial spaceflight.
The last instance where NASA required external help to bring an astronaut home occurred in 2022 when a Russian Soyuz capsule leak stranded American astronaut Frank Rubio. While NASA considered SpaceX for that rescue, Rubio ultimately returned on an empty Soyuz capsule launched by Russia, extending his mission to a record-breaking 371 days.
Boeing's efforts to position Starliner as a reliable alternative for NASA face considerable challenges following this incident, underlining the intense competition and difficulties in the commercial space sector.