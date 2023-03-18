Wipro Lays off 120 Employees in US

IT Corporation Wipro has laid off 120 employees in United States’ Florida due to a "realignment of business needs".

The company detailed the layoffs in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice filed with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

The job cuts by Wipro are at only one location in Tampa.

The company in a statement said, “More than 100 of the impacted employees are processing agents. The rest are team leaders and a team manager.”

“This is an isolated incident,” the company said further.

"Wipro remains deeply committed to the region. And all other Wipro employees serving clients in the Tampa area remain unaffected," the company said.

According to reports, the permanent layoffs will start in May, this year.

The Indian IT major announced the opening of its Americas headquarters in East Brunswick, New Jersey, earlier this month.

Wipro has about 20,500 employees located across the United States, Canada and LATAM (Mexico and Brazil).

In India, Wipro in January laid off more than 400 fresher employees for poor performance in internal assessment tests.

Moreover, Wipro has written to fresh recruits who have been offered Rs 6.5 lakh per annum, asking if they would be able to work for Rs 3.5 lakh per annum.