Woman of Mizo Descent Among 6 Killed in Israeli Airstrike in Gaza

Zomi Frankcom (43), an Indian descent woman was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the war-torn Gaza, reports said.
Frankcom was one of the six international aid workers with the World Central Kitchen. She was killed along with the Palestinian driver, reports added.
This was confirmed by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese further demanding full accountability from the Israeli Government.
Anthony Albanese said, “This is someone who was volunteering overseas to provide aid through this charity for people who are suffering tremendous deprivation in Gaza. And this is just completely unacceptable. We want full accountability for this because this is a tragedy that should never have occurred.”
The woman, born to an Australian father and a Mizo mother, was on a mission to provide relief to the people of war-torn northern Gaza when the convoy she was traveling in came under fire late Monday, media reports said.
However the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged that Israeli forces carried out the strike that killed seven aid workers in Gaza.
“Unfortunately over the last day there was a tragic incident of an unintended strike of our forces on innocent people in the Gaza Strip,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.
He added that officials “will do everything for this not to happen again”.
The food charity, founded by celebrity chef Jose Andres, said it was immediately suspending operations in the region.
Meanwhile, the five other persons who have been killed are from Australia, Poland, United Kingdom, a dual citizen of the US and Canada, and Palestine.