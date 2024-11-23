"Would Like More Prime Ministers Like Him," Clive Lloyd Lauds PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the final leg of his three-nation tour, engaged with several prominent West Indies cricket personalities in Guyana, underscoring cricket as a unifying factor between India and the Caribbean nations.

Former West Indies captain and cricket legend Clive Lloyd lauded PM Modi after their meeting, commending his interest in the sport and his initiatives to support its growth.

Speaking highly of the Indian Prime Minister, Lloyd remarked, “We had a good discussion…The conversation went very well…I think 11 of our players will now be training in India. So, it has been a very good decision by them. We are thankful to them for that…The people have chosen him twice, so it’s obvious that he is doing a good job. He is interested in Cricket and that is very good. He is doing things to help to boost Cricket. So, we would like more Prime Ministers like him."

Guyanese cricketer Devendra Bishoo also shared his admiration for PM Modi, describing him as an “amazing guy." He added, “Meeting him for the first time is amazing…He is an amazing guy…Our President and him, we had a lot of events over the few days. I think the people in Guyana love him and really appreciate that he is there and spent some time with our country and diverse culture. So, having him here is amazing. He seemed so simple…which is one good quality of a human being."

Former cricketer Alvin Kallicharran expressed similar sentiments, hailing PM Modi’s in-depth knowledge of cricket and his connection with players. “Everybody in India knows Cricket. But his knowledge is special because he knows when we went to India. He knows us by our first name…To meet the Prime Minister today personally is magic…The connection is tremendous. The kind of help to work with our young Cricketers is very kind of the Prime Minister and India," Kallicharran said.