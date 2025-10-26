Yacht to Cabaret: Perry and Trudeau’s Romance Sparks Global Curiosity

Pop icon Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have confirmed their romance, making their first public appearance as a couple in Paris on Perry’s 41st birthday.

The pair was spotted leaving the renowned Crazy Horse cabaret, walking hand-in-hand and smiling for fans and photographers. A lucky admirer even presented Perry with a rose to celebrate her birthday, while Trudeau escorted her to their car. Perry wore a striking red dress, and Trudeau opted for a classic black suit.

Speculation about their relationship began weeks ago after photos emerged of them aboard Perry’s yacht near Santa Barbara. The images showed Perry in a black swimsuit embracing a shirtless Trudeau in denim jeans, as they relaxed on the deck together. A witness described seeing the couple affectionately interacting by a nearby whale-watching boat, realizing Trudeau’s identity only after noticing a tattoo on his arm.

The pair were first publicly linked in July, when they were seen dining together in Montreal. Trudeau also attended Perry’s Lifetimes tour concert in Canada shortly after. Perry later hinted at a new romance during a London concert, joking about a fan’s proposal and playfully commenting on her tendency to fall for Englishmen—before teasing that her focus had shifted.

Prior to this relationship, Perry was in a long-term partnership with actor Orlando Bloom. The couple, who share a daughter, Daisy Dove, confirmed their separation earlier this year and emphasized co-parenting as their priority.

Trudeau, meanwhile, revealed in August 2023 that he and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, were separating after 18 years of marriage. The former couple shares three children: Xavier, 17; Ella-Grace, 16; and Hadrien, 11.

With both stepping away from long-term relationships, the new pairing has quickly drawn public attention, blending pop culture allure with political prominence in a high-profile romance.

