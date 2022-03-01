Zelenskyy Calls on EU to "Prove" it is with Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy during his address at the European Parliament called on the European Union (EU) to "prove" it is with Ukraine as it resists Russia's invasion.

Zelenskyy said, "Without you, Ukraine is going to be alone. We have proven our strength. We have proven that, at a minimum, we are exactly the same as you are. So do prove you are with us, do prove that you will not let us go.”

The Ukrainian President received a standing ovation after he addressed the European Parliament where he informed that all the major cities of the country are blocked at present time.

He said, “We are fighting for our land and our freedom despite the fact that all our cities are now blocked. Nobody is going to break us, we are strong, we are Ukrainians."

Fighting in Ukraine has reportedly so far pushed more than 500,000 people across the country's borders.

Reports say that more than 20 people have been injured in an explosion in Ukraine's second-biggest city Kharkiv on Tuesday.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted photos of himself signing the EU application, a largely symbolic move that could take years to become reality and is unlikely to sit well with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has long accused the West of trying to pull Ukraine into its orbit.