Yogi’s ‘Abba Jaan’ Remark Sparks Fresh Controversy, Netizens Say Its Not A Slur

During an event in UP’s Kushinagar, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a double-edged comment saying that before the BJP came to power in the state, ration meant for the poor were “digested” by those who utter ‘Abba Jaan’.

“Under PM Modi’s leadership, there is no place for appeasement politics… Before 2017 was everyone able to get ration? Only those who used to say ‘Abba Jaan‘ were digesting the ration,” he said.

To those who are not aware, ‘Abba Jaan’ is a term used by Muslims to address their fathers.

Yogi Adiyanath’s controversial remark has led to innumerable tweets on twitter with the hashtag ‘#HamareAbbaJaan, reminiscing about their fathers. Netizens school Yogi that ‘Abba Jaan’ is not a slur, but an endearment for a father. Check out some of the tweets –

My father just as he joined the Army in 1941. He made me what I am. My #AbbaJaan pic.twitter.com/D2jQyTKzqn — Nirupama Menon Rao 🇮🇳, നിരുപമ മേനോൻ റാവു (@NMenonRao) September 13, 2021

#HamaareAbbajaan … in our village home in yes, Uttar Pradesh. Hamaari bitiya in lap and proud Dadijaan in centre. pic.twitter.com/MzE8546cCH — Saba Naqvi (@_sabanaqvi) September 13, 2021

#HamareAbbaJaan

He taught us the value of truthfulness, honesty and above all humanity pic.twitter.com/5qfpzefwnc — Rana Safvi رعنا राना (@iamrana) September 13, 2021

Abba jaan aur ammi, mohabbat ki ibtida main. pic.twitter.com/fdZkUHNmx3 — Aatish Taseer (@AatishTaseer) September 13, 2021

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah attacked the UP CM accusing him of playing communal politics and spewing venom towards Muslims.

I’ve always maintained the BJP has no intention of fighting any election with an agenda other than blatant communalism & hatred with all the venom directed towards Muslims. Here is a CM seeking re-election claiming that Muslims ate up all the rations meant for Hindus. https://t.co/zaYtK43vpd — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) September 12, 2021

My language might be different but it means the same. Abba Jaan, Papa both are same. We can't let a Chief Minister demean something as beautiful as Abba Jaan. Please don't ignore this. Participate in this trend.#HamareAbbaJaan pic.twitter.com/Kv10YcTZAO — Kaushik Raj (@kaushikrj6) September 12, 2021