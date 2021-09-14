Yogi’s ‘Abba Jaan’ Remark Sparks Fresh Controversy, Netizens Say Its Not A Slur

During an event in UP’s Kushinagar, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a double-edged comment saying that before the BJP came to power in the state, ration meant for the poor were “digested” by those who utter ‘Abba Jaan’.
“Under PM Modi’s leadership, there is no place for appeasement politics… Before 2017 was everyone able to get ration? Only those who used to say ‘Abba Jaan‘ were digesting the ration,” he said.
To those who are not aware, ‘Abba Jaan’ is a term used by Muslims to address their fathers.
Yogi Adiyanath’s controversial remark has led to innumerable tweets on twitter with the hashtag ‘#HamareAbbaJaan, reminiscing about their fathers. Netizens school Yogi that ‘Abba Jaan’ is not a slur, but an endearment for a father. Check out some of the tweets –
National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah attacked the UP CM accusing him of playing communal politics and spewing venom towards Muslims.