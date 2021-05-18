270 Doctors Die of COVID-19 In 2nd Wave: IMA

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday said 270 doctors across the country have succumbed to COVID-19 infection in the second wave of the pandemic so far.

The list of the deceased doctors includes former IMA president Dr K K Aggarwal, who succumbed to the deadly virus on Monday, a PTI report said.

Bihar saw the maximum number of 78 deaths of medical practitioners, followed by Uttar Pradesh (37), Delhi (29), and Andhra Pradesh (22).

According to the IMA COVID-19 registry, 748 doctors succumbed to the disease in the first wave of the pandemic.

“Last year, 748 doctors across India succumbed to COVID-19, while in the current wave, in a short period, we have lost 270 doctors,” IMA informed.

“The second wave of the pandemic is turning out to be extremely fatal for all and especially for the healthcare workers who are at the forefront,” IMA president Dr JA Jayalal said.

Delhi, which was severely affected by the second wave, has seen 29 doctors die due to Covid-19.

While the IMA says that a thousand doctors have died due to Covid so far, the actual numbers may be higher as the doctors’ association only keeps a record of its 3.5 lakh members. India has more than 12 lakh doctors.

So far, only 66% of India’s total healthcare worker population has been fully vaccinated.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the vaccines have ensured the safety of most of the doctors as 90% of health professionals have already taken the first dose.

In an interaction with a group of doctors via video conferencing, PM Modi said be it testing, supply of medicines, or setting up new infrastructure in “record time”, all these are being done at a fast pace.

