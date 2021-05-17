At 92, Assam Sees Highest-Single Day Covid Deaths, 6,394 New Cases

Assam on Monday recorded the highest single-day death count with 92 fatalities, while, 6,394 new cases were registered in the state today.

The death rate of the state is now at 0.68 per cent with 2,271 Covid-related fatalities.

The deaths have been recorded from Kamrup Metro (26), Kamrup Rural (11), Sonitpur (7), Darrang (6), Cachar (5), Dibrugarh (5), Tinsukia (5). Barpeta (3), Nagaon (3), Nalbari (3), Sivasagar (3), Golaghat (2), Charaideo (2), Hojai (2), Jorhat (2), Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Goalpara, Karbi Anglong, Morigaon, South Salmara, and Udalguri all reported a single death each.

4,737 recoveries have been made today, and, the total discharged cases so far are 2,86,463. The recovery rate is 85.50 per cent.

The positivity rate today is 6.99 per cent and the overall active tally of the state is 44,942.

The highest active cases reported today from Kamrup Metro (1,100), Kamrup Rural (502), Dibrugarh (459), Nagaon (430). The cumulative active cases were detected out of 91, 481 tests conducted today.

Kamrup Metro has reported 13,000 positive cases of the fatal virus in the last ten days, while, Majuli district has the least number of cases with only 106 infections.

Kamrup Rural, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Cachar, Sonitpur, Tinuskia, Nalbari and Morigaon are the nine districts with the highest cases after Kamrup Metro in the last ten days.

The overall caseload of the state is 3,35,023 out of 95, 84, 183 total Covid tests conducted to date.

